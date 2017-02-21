Frank Kliegl Named Grand Marshall For 2017 St. Patrick's Parade
Frank Kliegl of Emmetsburg will lead the 2017 St. Patrick's Parade as Grand Marshal. The announcement was made last week by the St. Patrick's Association Board of Directors.
