Flaming Lips Wayne Coyne will be at Waterloo Center for the Arts opening reception Feb. 16
Waterloo, Iowa The lead singer of the Flaming Lips, Wayne Coyne, will be at the Waterloo Center for the Arts February 16, for the Opening Reception of Works By Wayne Coyne featuring King's Mouth. The reception begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the community.
