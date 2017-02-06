Flaming Lips Wayne Coyne will be at W...

Flaming Lips Wayne Coyne will be at Waterloo Center for the Arts opening reception Feb. 16

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Reinbeck Courier

Waterloo, Iowa The lead singer of the Flaming Lips, Wayne Coyne, will be at the Waterloo Center for the Arts February 16, for the Opening Reception of Works By Wayne Coyne featuring King's Mouth. The reception begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reinbeck Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 moore 1
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan '17 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 20
News Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Budlight Bambi 486
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC