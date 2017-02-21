Douglas R. Hahn, 68
Douglas Robert Hahn, 68, of White, Georgia, formerly of Dysart, Iowa, died February 20, 2017 in Georgia from respiratory complications. Doug was born in Waterloo, Iowa on August 13, 1948, the son of Robert Hahn and Betty Leo Hahn.
