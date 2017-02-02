Company making plans for wind farm in Black Hawk County
Iowa is a leader in the wind energy industry, yet Black Hawk County has denied past proposals form companies looking to bring the industry here. RPM Access of De Soto, Iowa has several wind farms through out the state and is now working on plans to put between 30 and 40 wind turbines south of Waterloo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC