Black Hawks crush Lincoln 6-0 for eighth win in nine games
Nick Swaney and Kevin Charyszyn each scored a pair of goal as the Waterloo Black Hawks rolled past the Lincoln Stars 6-0 inside Young Arena. The offensive barrage has become somewhat familiar as Waterloo has scored 43 times in just their last seven home games.
