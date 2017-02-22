Alleged child molester arrested in Waterloo
The U.S. Marshals arrest an Arizona man in Waterloo who they say was wanted for multiple cases of child molestation. Marian Tigla, 39, was wanted out of Pinal County, Arizona for multiple charges.
