2 Iowa fishermen pull dog from icy river in Waterloo
Authorities are trying to find the owner of a dog that two fishermen pulled from the icy Cedar River in Waterloo. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that fishermen Chad and Jason Conkling played a key role in Sunday's rescue because they were getting ready to launch their boat nearby when the dog was spotted struggling in the current.
