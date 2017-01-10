Waterloo's crime rate drops
The city saw a decline in things like assaults, burglaries, and murders, as well as some minor crimes including trespassing and disorderly conduct in 2016. According to USA.com, Waterloo ranks number seven on the list of cities with the most crime per capita in Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan 3
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
|Murdered girl found in Hanover (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|DammJustin Facebook
|23
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC