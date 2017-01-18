Waterloo Schools moving forward with career courses
Almost a year after Waterloo voters decided not to move forward with a nearly $35 million career center, Waterloo educators are taking a different route. It's been exciting school year for nearly 35 Waterloo High School students, who are taking new courses like nursing and digital graphics.
