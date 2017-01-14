Waterloo grandmother prepares for ice...

Waterloo grandmother prepares for ice storm

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

"I am actually stocking up for the ice that's possibly coming and just getting the necessities that we need to get it all taken care of just so we have things," said Charlene Schuman, Waterloo. "We got bread and milk you know just really the basics," said Schuman, "Cereal, you know stuff that you need, laundry soap, if i am home Monday I'll be doing laundry."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan 3 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec 21 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 20
News Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Budlight Bambi 486
News Murdered girl found in Hanover (Nov '06) Nov '16 DammJustin Facebook 23
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,944,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC