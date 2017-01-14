Waterloo grandmother prepares for ice storm

"I am actually stocking up for the ice that's possibly coming and just getting the necessities that we need to get it all taken care of just so we have things," said Charlene Schuman, Waterloo. "We got bread and milk you know just really the basics," said Schuman, "Cereal, you know stuff that you need, laundry soap, if i am home Monday I'll be doing laundry."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.