Waterloo grandmother prepares for ice storm
"I am actually stocking up for the ice that's possibly coming and just getting the necessities that we need to get it all taken care of just so we have things," said Charlene Schuman, Waterloo. "We got bread and milk you know just really the basics," said Schuman, "Cereal, you know stuff that you need, laundry soap, if i am home Monday I'll be doing laundry."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan 3
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
|Murdered girl found in Hanover (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|DammJustin Facebook
|23
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC