Trips, LASIK surgery and more among GCMH Foundation auction items
GRUNDY CENTER From a year's worth of car care to a family vacation, from a signed Green Bay Packer's football to box seats for the Minnesota Vikings, there's something for everyone at the upcoming Gala & Auction to benefit the Grundy County Memorial Hospital Foundation. The event supports the renovation and Specialty Clinic expansion project underway at the hospital.
