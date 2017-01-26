Suspects damage, try to steal from Waterloo laundromat
The Waterloo Police department wants to speak with the man and woman in the pictures they posted on the Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers Facebook page. The Waterloo Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help.
