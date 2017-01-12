Some upset over plans to close Cedar ...

Some upset over plans to close Cedar Falls skate park

Yesterday

Users of a Cedar Falls skate park have an ax to grind over plans to close the 15-year-old park later this year to make room for a sanitary sewer replacement project. City officials said they are open to replacing or moving the park, but are seeking reassurance it won't continue to be a haven for vandals.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Black Hawk County was issued at January 16 at 10:06AM CST

Waterloo, IA

