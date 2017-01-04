Sidecar Coffee set to open in Waterloo with SingleSpeed
A local brewing company is starting to brew beer at their new location, and they're partnering with Sidecar Coffee. "We're excited to get beer in people's hands of course, but we're excited to play with our new brew house over here to get production rolling, get some good beer out there, and continue moving forward," SingleSpeed Founder, Dave Morgan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Tue
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
|Murdered girl found in Hanover (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|DammJustin Facebook
|23
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC