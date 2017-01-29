Overtime win puts Black Hawks within striking distance of first place Sioux City
Bailey Conger lit the lamp over three minutes in to overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped Sioux City 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Conger's goal moved Waterloo within two points of the Musketeers on top of the USHL's Western Division standings.
