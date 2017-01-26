Naked Iowa man evades cops, found with hypothermia

Neil Lawrence Heminover, 54, and another man allegedly fled from Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies who responded to an alarm at a rural Kimball Avenue residence around 8 a.m. Jan. 17. During the foot pursuit, Heminover is believed to have jumped or fallen into a creek and removed his clothing, said Capt. Rick Abben with the sheriff's office.

