Lorraine Schultz Borglum

Lorraine "Peg" Schultz Borglum of Cedar Falls will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Supervisors Club, 3265 Dewitt Road in Waterloo. The celebration is being hosted by Peg's family, including her two living children, Gail Corwin and Gil Schultz, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette County Union.