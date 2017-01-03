Kyle Rasmussen receives certified financial planner certification

Kyle A. Rasmussen, a financial advisor with Larry K. Fox & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Waterloo, Iowa recently obtained the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification. Rasmussen successfully completed the rigorous requirements that include course work and a series of examinations covering financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reinbeck Courier.