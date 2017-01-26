House for homeless vets set to open in Waterloo
After months of renovations, the first house for homeless veterans in Waterloo is nearly finished. The house, located at 420 E. Ninth St. in Waterloo will be ready to serve homeless veterans in Eastern Iowa in just a few weeks.
