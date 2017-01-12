Day 3: Payne takes stand in trial over alleged assault
A Waterloo police lieutenant on trial for assault charges told the jury his intent was to de-escalate the situation when he put his hands on a delivery driver during an alleged road rage incident in June. Lt. Corbin Payne took the stand to defend himself against misdemeanor charges of assault during the third day of his trial.
