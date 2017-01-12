Club News

Club News

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Washington Evening Journal

The Jan. 8 meeting of the Franklin Cubs was called to order by vice president Jameson Bell. The roll call was: "Tell the Group how your project is coming along?" The secretary's report was given and approved and the treasurer report was given and approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan 3 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec 21 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 20
News Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Budlight Bambi 486
News Murdered girl found in Hanover (Nov '06) Nov '16 DammJustin Facebook 23
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Black Hawk County was issued at January 13 at 3:12PM CST

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC