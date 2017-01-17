Century Owner Buys Extricom

The parent company of compounding machine builder Century Extrusion , Traverse City, Mich., has purchased a supplier of a novel machine that Century has been representing since 1998. CPM Holdings Inc., Waterloo, Iowa, announced the purchase of Extricom Batch Extruder & Components, a German machine builder that developed the multi-screw Ring Extruder for compounding high-viscosity materials.

