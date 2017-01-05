Cedar Falls police asking public for help with stolen credit card investigation
Credit Card Fraud The Cedar Falls Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help. The Cedar Falls Police Department is currently investigating several cases in which a stolen credit card was used in Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Tue
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
|Murdered girl found in Hanover (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|DammJustin Facebook
|23
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC