Boss Offers 800-Plus Employees a Free Caribbean Cruise

The co-owner of a cabinet manufacturing company in Iowa is thanking his 800-plus employees for a successful year by offering them a free, week-long Caribbean cruise. Employees of Bertch Cabinets in Waterloo, Iowa, learned on Dec. 15 that they had met the company's previously announced quality and financial goals and that their free vacation was set for January, the company's co-owner and president, Gary Bertch, told ABC News Friday.

