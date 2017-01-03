Boss Offers 800-Plus Employees a Free Caribbean Cruise
The co-owner of a cabinet manufacturing company in Iowa is thanking his 800-plus employees for a successful year by offering them a free, week-long Caribbean cruise. Employees of Bertch Cabinets in Waterloo, Iowa, learned on Dec. 15 that they had met the company's previously announced quality and financial goals and that their free vacation was set for January, the company's co-owner and president, Gary Bertch, told ABC News Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|23 hr
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
|Murdered girl found in Hanover (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|DammJustin Facebook
|23
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC