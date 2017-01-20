Autopsies confirm murder-suicide in Waterloo park deaths of couple
Authorities say a couple found dead in a murder-suicide at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo suffered from health problems. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that autopsies confirmed that 86-year-old Neil Miller shot and killed his wife, 83-year-old Marilyn Miller, before taking his own life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|20 hr
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan 3
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC