2 people air-lifted to Iowa City after crash in Grundy County
Three people are injured after a car accident in Grundy County. The accident happening around 7 a.m. in the 17,000 mile of Highway 14. 45-year-old Jeffrey Eastman, of Waterloo, and Edward Fry, 20, of Cedar Falls were both air-lifted to an Iowa City hospital.
