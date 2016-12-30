Waterloo woman sentenced for dealing ...

Waterloo woman sentenced for dealing heroin

A Waterloo woman is sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Michelle Hanson, 28, admitted she sold the drugs out of her home, which was near Morris Park.

