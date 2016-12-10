Waterloo Mayor bags Battle of the Bells Trophy
Waterloo will bring home the Salvation Army's Battle of the Bells traveling trophy for the 7th year in a row. Mayors Quentin Hart of Waterloo and Jim Brown of Cedar Falls faced off Saturday morning to see who could raise more money for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.
