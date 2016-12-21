Waterloo man takes Alford Plea in New Year's morning shooting case
A Waterloo man took an Alford Plea for firing a gun into a group of people outside of a nightclub early on New Year's Day. Thursday's plea means Kristopher Spates Junior does not admit guilt, but says he'd likely be convicted if the case went to trial.
