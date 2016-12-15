Spreading warmth this winter
Two of Santa's helpers spent the day spreading warmth by handing out gloves and hats to keep kids warm this winter. The helpers are members of Waterloo schools support staff, and their support goes beyond just the classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
