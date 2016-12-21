Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm ...

Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees opposition

Tuesday Read more: KCRG

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports that RPM Access wants to build the Washburn Wind Farm, a 70 megawatt facility south of Waterloo. Several people who live nearby have said they're concerned that the turbines could hurt their property values, kill bats and birds, throw ice from the blades and cause health issues due to low-frequency noise, motion and shadow flicker.

