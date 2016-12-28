Park Avenue bridge in Waterloo closed to southbound traffic for inspections
Officials in Waterloo say the Park Avenue bridge is now closed to traffic heading south, because of inspections needing to be performed. Southbound traffic can instead follow detour signs on Sycamore Street to use the 4th or 5th Street bridges as an alternative to Park Avenue.
