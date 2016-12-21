Names released in Cedar Falls crash, 4 injured
UPDATE: Deputies say 64-year-old Nelson Converse, of Postville, failed to stop at the intersection, and collided with a pickup driven by 63-year-old Richard Lambert, of Waterloo. Both drivers and two passengers in Converse's pickup, his wife Twila and 71-year-old Linda Hauschild, were all hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec 2
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec 2
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec 2
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
|Murdered girl found in Hanover (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|DammJustin Facebook
|23
|Is there any safe area to live in Waterloo? (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Safetyfirst
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC