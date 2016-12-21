Names released in Cedar Falls crash, 4 injured

UPDATE: Deputies say 64-year-old Nelson Converse, of Postville, failed to stop at the intersection, and collided with a pickup driven by 63-year-old Richard Lambert, of Waterloo. Both drivers and two passengers in Converse's pickup, his wife Twila and 71-year-old Linda Hauschild, were all hurt.

