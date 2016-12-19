Iowa cabinet company will send its 800+ workers on a Caribbean cruise

A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer is taking its more than 800 employees on a company-paid cruise Caribbean cruise to celebrate its achievement of key goals. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Bertch Cabinet manufacturing co-founder Gary Bertch told his employees last week the company had met its goals for the year and that they would go on a week-long cruise, including a stop at the island of Cozumel off the coast of Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.