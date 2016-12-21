Blum ready to tackle ACA repeal in new year
U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, left, listens as orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Torrez, right, speaks during a round table discussion about changes in health care at Cedar Valley Medical Specialists offices Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northfield News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec 2
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
|Murdered girl found in Hanover (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|DammJustin Facebook
|23
|Is there any safe area to live in Waterloo? (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Safetyfirst
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC