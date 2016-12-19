9-year-old shooting victim also battling cancer
A 9-year-old boy is recovering from a bullet wound Monday night, after being shot while in the living room of his family's home last week. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Mullan Ave. in Waterloo.
