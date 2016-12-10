4 Injured in rollover crash

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says it happened at 2:09 p.m. on I-380 north bound near the 32 mile marker. They say 23-year-old Michael Brustkern of Evansdale was driving when he lost control and rolled into the east ditch.

