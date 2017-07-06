Warrant: Man Charged In Berlin Motel Clerk's Slaying Convinced People Were Out To Get Him
Paranoid and under the influence of PCP early Sunday, Rahheem McDonald was convinced that the night clerk at the Day's Inn on the Berlin Turpike in Berlin was conspiring with people who were out to get him, court records show. In a confession to state police detectives hours after they say he fired a 9mm bullet into Pratikkumar Jagani's forehead, McDonald said he believed Jagani was conspiring with a woman at the motel "to tell people that were after him where he was," according to the warrant for McDonald's arrest.
