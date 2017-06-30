Two Convicted With Murder In 2015 Stabbing Death Of Bridgeport Barber
Two people were found guilty in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bridgeport barber who was killed in a home invasion in 2015, according to the Connecticut Post. A jury on Friday found 39-year-old Mario Varela of Hartford and 40-year-old Orlando Pacheco of Waterbury guilty of felony murder, murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery and risk of injury to a minor, the Connecticut Post reported.
