Parole denied in 31-year-old murder
A former Waterbury man, convicted 28 years ago of fatally stabbing a Naugatuck woman and dumping her body behind a store here, has been denied parole. During the hearing the victim's family urged the board to show the same consideration for Toupin that he showed for the victim.
