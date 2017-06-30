Parole denied in 31-year-old murder

Parole denied in 31-year-old murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A former Waterbury man, convicted 28 years ago of fatally stabbing a Naugatuck woman and dumping her body behind a store here, has been denied parole. During the hearing the victim's family urged the board to show the same consideration for Toupin that he showed for the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sirens in Cheshire Jun 29 chesh06410 1
Places in Waterbury where one can send and rece... Jun 26 Curiouspath101 1
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Jun 19 LoveItAll 75
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury May '17 VictorOrians 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down May '17 lifeisshort 72
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC