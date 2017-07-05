New Miss Connecticut Crowned
Eliza Lynne Kanner, a 21-year-old resident of Hamden, and a student at the University of Connecticut, earned the coveted title, beating out a field of 19 other accomplished and talented women. Kanner said that it was an amazing feeling to earn the crown, after having been involved in the program for most of her life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waterbury woman charged with animal abuse
|Tue
|JustinCarol
|2
|Sirens in Cheshire
|Jun 29
|chesh06410
|1
|Places in Waterbury where one can send and rece...
|Jun 26
|Curiouspath101
|1
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Jun 19
|LoveItAll
|75
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May '17
|lifeisshort
|72
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC