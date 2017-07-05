New Miss Connecticut Crowned

New Miss Connecticut Crowned

Eliza Lynne Kanner, a 21-year-old resident of Hamden, and a student at the University of Connecticut, earned the coveted title, beating out a field of 19 other accomplished and talented women. Kanner said that it was an amazing feeling to earn the crown, after having been involved in the program for most of her life.

