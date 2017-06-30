As Connecticut loses big firms, small...

As Connecticut loses big firms, small businesses stay put

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

When Charles Pugliese started the small hardware manufacturer Sperry Automatics in 1964, he could easily pluck business from the brass mills and other factories in the Naugatuck Valley. "We would just go down the street and pick up all kinds of orders, work with people locally," said Pugilese from his behind his desk in Naugatuck, surrounded by small metal parts made in the factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sirens in Cheshire Jun 29 chesh06410 1
Places in Waterbury where one can send and rece... Jun 26 Curiouspath101 1
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Jun 19 LoveItAll 75
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury May '17 VictorOrians 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down May '17 lifeisshort 72
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,758 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC