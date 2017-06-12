WWI Illustrators of America: How Harr...

WWI Illustrators of America: How Harry Townsend and F.C. Yohn Helped Win the War

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: StamfordPlus.com

Join nationally renowned author, James Thompson, at the Norwalk Historical Society's Mill Hill Historic Park on Tuesday, June 27 at 7:00pm for an introspective look at World War I artists, most specifically Norwalk artists, Harry Townsend and F.C. Yohn. Photo Credit: 5th Marines on the Last Night of the War Frederick C. Yohn 1920 Courtesy Navy Art Collection, Naval History and Heritage Command Join nationally renowned author, James Thompson, at the Norwalk Historical Society's Mill Hill Historic Park on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 7:00pm for an introspective look at World War I artists, most specifically Norwalk artists, Harry Townsend and F.C. Yohn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury May 16 VictorOrians 1
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) May 14 dranfordguyct 74
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Apr '17 yidfellas 1
News Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mike the mechanic 14
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New Haven County was issued at June 12 at 10:16PM EDT

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC