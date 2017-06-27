Waterbury woman arrested on forgery c...

Waterbury woman arrested on forgery charge

A Waterbury woman was arrested on a warrant Monday morning, and charged in connection with a case of stolen checks. Jennifer Alcantara , 27, of Plaza Avenue, was charged with third-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft, criminal impersonation, and third-degree forgery.

