Waterbury Police warn residents of possible rabies exposure

Waterbury police are warning residents about a possible rabies exposure to those who may have handled a kitten in May. According to police, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising anyone who may have handled a 4-week-old injured kitten in the area of Wal-Mart off Route 9, between May 15th and May 29th to seek medical advice. Authorities say rabies is a viral disease primarily of animals caused by infection of the brain and spinal cord.

