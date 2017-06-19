Waterbury Police: 'Neighbor dispute' leads to shooting, arrests of 6
Police in Connecticut say a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting that landed one person in the hospital and the arrests of six others. Waterbury police say one victim was taken by ambulance to Saint Mary's Hospital in what police called "serious condition" just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
