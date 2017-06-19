Waterbury man charged in deadly December hit-and-run
Authorities have caught up with a man they allege was driving the vehicle that struck and killed a beloved grandmother walking across a Waterbury street in December. The Republican-American reports that 29-year-old Eliut David Canales was held on $500,000 bond Thursday to charges of evading responsibility and tampering with evidence in the Dec. 16 death of 71-year-old Nancy Martin .
