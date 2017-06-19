Waterbury man charged in deadly Decem...

Waterbury man charged in deadly December hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Authorities have caught up with a man they allege was driving the vehicle that struck and killed a beloved grandmother walking across a Waterbury street in December. The Republican-American reports that 29-year-old Eliut David Canales was held on $500,000 bond Thursday to charges of evading responsibility and tampering with evidence in the Dec. 16 death of 71-year-old Nancy Martin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Jun 19 LoveItAll 75
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury May '17 VictorOrians 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down May '17 lifeisshort 72
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Apr '17 yidfellas 1
News Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mike the mechanic 14
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC