Troopers: Woman pointed gun at I-84 driver

State Police arrested Francheska L. Texidor, 20, of Waterbury, on numerous charges after she allegedly pointed a gun at a motorist on I-84 in Middlebury on Sunday, June 11, 2017. She was charged operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operarting a motor vehicle without a license, carrying weapons in a motor vehicle, possesion of a large cap magazine, breach of peace, stealing a firearm, criminal use of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, threaterning in the first degree and first-degree reckless endangerment.

