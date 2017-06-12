Troopers: Woman pointed gun at I-84 driver
State Police arrested Francheska L. Texidor, 20, of Waterbury, on numerous charges after she allegedly pointed a gun at a motorist on I-84 in Middlebury on Sunday, June 11, 2017. She was charged operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operarting a motor vehicle without a license, carrying weapons in a motor vehicle, possesion of a large cap magazine, breach of peace, stealing a firearm, criminal use of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, threaterning in the first degree and first-degree reckless endangerment.
