State Police: Motorcyclist Died After Trying To Stop On A Wet I-84

A 62-year-old Middletown man died after he tried to stop his motorcycle on a wet, traffic-clogged highway in Cheshire Tuesday, state police said. Charles Harold Tuscano of Plaza Drive was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury after the crash, which happened about 4:45 p.m. on I-84 east, they said.

