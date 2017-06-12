Secretary Merrill Presents National A...

Secretary Merrill Presents National Award to Four Connecticut Winners

Hartford, CT - Secretary of the State Denise Merrill presented the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award to four Connecticut honorees. The winners are: Connecticut's Kid Governor Program; National Teacher of the Year, Jahana Hayes; the late Rep. Betty Boukus and the Town of Clinton.

